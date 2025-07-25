Ravens' Derrick Henry Has Silenced Age Concerns
Veteran running back Derrick Henry produced1,000-plus rushing yards in his final year with the Tennessee Titans behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Still, some doubted his ability to be highly productive heading into his age -30 season and first with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.
Not only did the future Hall of Famer avoid the dreaded cliff that comes for most 30-plus-year-old players at his position and most skill position players, but he also had the second most productive and most efficient year of his career.
Henry nearly reached the 2,000 rushing yard threshold for the second time, finishing runner-up to Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles for the league rushing title with 1,921 yards. He was voted to his fifth career Pro Bowl, named to his third All Pro team, tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns and averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry.
"Well, I'm 31 now, so the 'age 30 thing' should be gone now," Henry said Wednesday. "I don't worry about it too much. [I] just focus on how I can be a better teammate, be a better player for this organization and play at a high level to help this team go where it wants to go. [I] just come in and do my job every day the best way I can."
Even though he has already established himself as not just one of the best running backs of his generation but of all-time, who has two league rushing titles and is the active career rushing yards leader, Henry still believes "there's always room to grow" heading into his 10th season.
"That's why you have training camp and the offseason to focus on those things and continue to [hone in] on those things, hold each other accountable on the field, in meetings," Henry said. "[Have] leaders step up guys pushing each other each and every day on all three phases of the ball. I think that's what we focus on – growth, getting better every day, making each other better every day and see where it takes us."
When asked if he deviated from the offseason training regimen that has allowed him to sustain his elite level of success, Henry gave the expected response.
"No, I could stick to the same thing," Henry said. "If it 'ain't' broke, don't fix it. So, I keep doing my same thing."
Henry's offseason workouts away from the team are legendary, and often go viral anytime a camera is around.
His overall work ethic and how he carries and dedicates himself to his craft on the field, in the weight room and both meetings and the locker room are intangibles that have impressed Ravens head coach John Harbaugh from afar. Since Henry has been on the team, he has impressed up close.
"The intangible thing is the work ethic and the attitude, the enthusiasm for the day," Harbaugh said. "My dad talks about 'attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind,' and I see that in [Derrick Henry] every day, and it's not necessarily in what he says – although, he'll have fun – [but] it's what he does and the way he works at it and how hard he works to get better, how intentional he is about being the best player he can be. That's his biggest trait, I think."
Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley echoes similar sentiments and praise when asked about what he admires most about Henry, who came into the league the same year as him in 2016. They both were top 50 picks from prominent college programs.
"What most impresses me about Derrick [Henry] is honestly his work ethic," Stanley said. "The stuff that no one really sees, the stuff he does to prepare for practice, prepare for games, on and off the field, his diet regimen. Those are things that make him what he is."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!