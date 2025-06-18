Ravens' Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins Building Rapport
From the moment DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens in March, fans couldn't wait to see what he and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson could do together.
Hopkins may be heading into his age-33 season, but he is one of the best receivers of the past decade and still has some gas left in the tank. He also doesn't have the pressure to be the No. 1 receiver he has for pretty much his entire career, so he could thrive in the Ravens' offense.
When asked for his early impressions of Hopkins, Jackson gave his newest weapon a positively glowing review.
"He's different, man," Jackson told reporters following Tuesday's practice. "I threw him a shallow today, he caught the ball so smooth, got up, I don't think he even put his other hand on the ground to get up."
"That's some super-vet type stuff. It's just dope to have him. I'm looking forward to throwing him a lot of touchdowns."
Over his 12 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, Hopkins played with a wide range of quarterbacks that never even came close to Jackson's level. It was only after his midseason trade to the Kansas City Chiefs last season that he finally got to play with a quarterback on his level of stardom.
While he didn't stay with the AFC's reigning dynasty, Hopkins is very happy to have landed in another excellent situation for him.
"I've played with probably more quarterbacks than any receiver, so I've learned [about] communication, and not just on the field but off the field as well," Hopkins said.
"[Jackson is] a competitor at everything. I saw him in [the locker room] shooting hoops on the basketball goal, and he didn't want to lose. That says a lot about him and who he is, just [the] little things like that. Obviously, on the football field, if he makes a mistake or doesn't complete a ball that he wants to, he's hard on himself, and no one has to say anything to him, but that's why he is who he is."
