Ravens' Lamar Jackson Wins PFWA MVP Award
Back in February, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson narrowly missed out on winning his third AP Most Valuable Player Award, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen beating him out by just a handful of votes despite Jackson making first-team All-Pro over him.
While he missed out on the AP MVP award, the Pro Football Writers of America recognized how special his season was.
At mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Jackson received the PFWA MVP award for the third time in his career in a surprise announcement. He previously won the award in both 2019 and 2023, when he also won AP MVP.
This is the first time that the PFWA MVP has differed from the AP MVP since 2003, when Ravens running back Jamal Lewis won the former while two quarterbacks — Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts and Steve McNair of the Tennessee Titans — split the latter. With the season Jackson had, though, it's easy to see why the PFWA chose him for the honor.
Jackson, 28, completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. His 119.6 passer rating was the fourth-highest in NFL history, only behind three former MVPs in Manning (121.1 in 2004) and Aaron Rodgers twice (121.5 in 2020 and 122.5 in 2011). He also maintained his excellent play on the ground, rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.
For comparison, Allen completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, good for a passer rating of 101.4. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Allen and the Bills eliminated Jackson and the Ravens in the Divisional Round, but the two teams will open the season against each other on Sept. 7.
