Lamar Jackson Recruiting Jaire Alexander to Ravens
If there's one thing atop the Baltimore Ravens' list of priorities at all times that isn't winning a Super Bowl, it's keeping Lamar Jackson happy.
Jackson, 28, is one of the best quarterbacks in the league today with a reasonable case for being the best. In just seven seasons, he's been a first-team All-Pro three times, won two MVP awards (or three now if one goes by the PFWA and not the AP), become the all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback and so much more. At this point, he pretty much is the Ravens.
So, if the Ravens have a chance to make him happy and address one of their biggest needs, what do they have to lose?
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jackson excitedly encouraged general manager Eric DeCosta to sign free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander, his former teammate at Louisville. Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was released by the Green Bay Packers last week.
"Go get 'em, Eric!" Jackson said. "I love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get 'em Eric!"
Jackson added that he's already reached out to Alexander about coming to Baltimore, again referring to him as "my boy."
The Ravens' cornerback room isn't in a bad spot per se, but the depth could definitely be better. Nate Wiggins and newcomer Chidobe Awuzie will start on the outside, with All-Pro Marlon Humphrey playing primarily in the slot as he did last year. Depth options include Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa and sixth-round rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, so there's not a ton of experience in the group.
Alexander has only played 14 games over the past two seasons due to injury, but when he's on the field, he's still very capable of holding his own in coverage.
The Ravens were a popular destination for Alexander back when the Packers were shopping him, but his massive contract looked to be too big a hurdle to overcome. Now, though, they wouldn't have to worry about that contract, and they could make their star quarterback very happy by signing Alexander.
