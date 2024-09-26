Ravens' Lamar Jackson Earns 'Elite' Ranking Despite Slow Start
The Baltimore Ravens have not exactly gotten off to the start they wanted, going 1-2 over their first three games of the 2024 NFL season. But that hasn't affected Lamar Jackson's status all that much.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon put together a quarterback rankings list after Week 3, and Jackson came in at third behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the "elites" category.
Gagnon went as far to label Jackson a "megastar," which certainly makes sense given that he is a two-time MVP and won the award as recently as last season.
Thus far in 2024, Jackson has thrown for 702 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 65.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 95.7. He has also rushed for 254 yards and a score, averaging an incredible 7.3 yards per carry.
Jackson enjoyed what was probably his best all-around game of the season thus far in a win over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, going 12-for-15 with 182 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball 14 times for 87 yards and a score.
The 27-year-old has absorbed some criticism over the last year for his inability to get the Ravens over the top when it matters.
Jackson has gone just 2-4 in the playoffs and has totaled six passing touchdowns and six picks while registering a 75.7 passer rating in those games. Most recently, Jackson went 20-for-37 with 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Ravens have historically done a rather poor job of putting adequate wide receivers around Jackson, many of the criticisms against the star quarterback are valid.
We'll see if Jackson can shake his playoff demons this year. That's if Baltimore even makes the playoffs, of course.
