Three Reasons Ravens Can Beat Packers

The Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes are hanging on by the thinnest of threads, but it ain't over 'till it's over.

After a demoralizing loss at the hands of the New England Patriots in Week 16, it's on to Lambeau Field for a showdown with the Green Bay Packers for Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson was listed as a non-participant on the Ravens' first injury report of the week, which came after a walkthrough, due to a back injury that he suffered against New England. The hope is that he'll be able to suit up vs. Green Bay, but no decision has been made as of yet.

Tyler Huntley is capable of leading Baltimore to a much-needed victory if Jackson can't give it a go, but the team would still need to compensate for the latter's absence by stepping up in the other facets of the game.

With that, here are three reasons why the Ravens could escape Green Bay with a win.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry Runs Wild

The Packers' run defense is above-average, as they're tied for the 10th-fewest yards allowed per game at 103.8, but that doesn't mean much when Derrick Henry is lining up in the backfield.

New England has a similarly stout unit, as it is giving up just 100.1 yards per contest on the ground, but that didn't stop Henry from going off for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 carries.

The 31-year-old tallied back-to-back 100-yard performances for the first time this season as a result, and in another cold-weather environment with Jackson hampered even if he does play, Baltimore's game plan should revolve heavily around Henry.

Offensive Line Shuts Down Green Bay's Pass Rush

Green Bay's pass rush took a massive hit when Micah Parsons, one of the top defensive players in the league, tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

Parsons had 12.5 sacks on the season before going down, and while the Packers still have several threats up front with the likes of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare, the unit isn't nearly as intimidating as it had been.

The Ravens' offensive line has drawn the ire of fans for just about the entire season, but the group was stellar in pass protection vs. the Patriots. According to Pro Football Focus, they gave up just eight pressures and a single sack.

If Baltimore can replicate that showing up front, it'll have a major advantage over the Packers.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ravens Find a Way to Stop Packers' Run Game

Whether it's Jordan Love, who is in the concussion protocol, or Malik Willis at quarterback for Green Bay, the Ravens must also keep a keen eye on their backfield.

Star running back Josh Jacobs has been battling a knee injury and hasn't been quite as effective as he was in 2024, but he's still on pace to break the 1,000-yard mark while having 13 rushing touchdowns to his name.

Emanuel Wilson has stepped up behind him on the depth chart as well, going for 82 yards on 14 carries in a loss to the Chicago Bears last week.

Baltimore's run defense ranks in the top half of the league with 108.9 yards allowed per contest, and it held the Patriots to just 79 yards on 23 carries its last time out on the field.

Should the Ravens limit the Packers on the ground, they should feel pretty good about holding Green Bay's passing offense at bay and thus controlling the game.

