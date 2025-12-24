Ravens Should Consider John Harbaugh Firing After Shameful Stat

Is it finally time to move on from John Harbaugh?

When you’ve got Derrick Henry, a two-score lead, home-field advantage, and your season on the line, and still find a way to cough it up, the seat is on fire.

Another week, another fourth-quarter faceplant at M&T Bank Stadium. This time, it came against the New England Patriots, and suddenly John Harbaugh’s job security went from untouchable to trending topic real fast on Ravens Twitter.

Fans are asking the uncomfortable question out loud now. And honestly, they should be.

This is a pattern. Late-game collapses, conservative calls, and a team that tightens up when it’s time to close. At some point, “culture” and past hardware stop buying grace. If this roster keeps letting games slip in crunch time, you’ve got to ask: who’s actually steering the ship? And why does it keep hitting the same iceberg?

John Harbaugh’s Backfield Decisions Are Raising Real Red Flags

Even after a get-right win over the Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens still look like a team spinning its wheels. The tape doesn’t lie. The execution’s shaky, the playoff math is ugly, and the vibes aren’t exactly postseason-ready.

At the center of it all? John Harbaugh and a head-scratching approach to his backfield. When you’ve got Derrick Henry on the roster and somehow keep him parked on the sideline during a must-have drive. That’s overthinking the call sheet.

Online NFL personality Dov Kleinman shared a massive collage of games where the Ravens were ahead and inevitably lost. To him, it's time for the Ravens to cut ties with the long time coach.

The Ravens lost all these games...



It's time for Baltimore to fire John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/WgGPSkp5y1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2025

The pressure really spiked after the late-game collapse against the New England Patriots, a 28–24 loss that took Baltimore’s already-fading playoff hopes and put them on life support. The next day, Harbaugh was fielding questions about his job security. Never a great sign in December.

“This is sports. This is how it works,” Harbaugh said. Fair enough. And this is also how it works when expectations aren’t met.

Because let’s be clear: this team didn’t enter the season hoping to sneak into the playoffs. The Ravens were billed as legit Super Bowl contenders. Now? They’re scoreboard-watching and clinging to scenarios.

Week 18 brings a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Baltimore doesn’t fully control its fate. If Pittsburgh handles business against the Browns, the division’s gone and with it, the Ravens’ postseason. There’s no wild-card safety net here.

Zoom out even further, and the résumé gets uncomfortable. Harbaugh delivered a Lombardi after the 2012 season, but since then? Just one AFC Championship Game appearance and zero Super Bowl returns. That’s a long drought for a franchise built to contend.

Now in his 18th season, Harbaugh is undeniably a Ravens lifer, respected, decorated, and woven into the organization’s DNA. But patience is thinning. The Lamar Jackson era was never supposed to be about solid regular seasons and “almosts.”

In Baltimore, the bar isn’t getting to the Super Bowl. It’s winning it. And right now, the Ravens look stuck short of that standard. The excuses are running out. The clock might be, too.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!