Ravens' Lamar Jackson Makes Madden 99 Club
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put up video game-like numbers last season, throwing for 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions and posting a passer rating of 119.6, the fourth-highest in a season all-time.
So with the "Madden NFL 26" video game on the horizon, it only makes sense that Jackson would be on top.
On Monday, EA Sports announced that Jackson, who previously graced the cover of "Madden NFL 21," is one of seven players with a 99 overall rating in the latest edition of the game. The others include Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (who's also the cover athlete for this year's game), Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
To celebrate the occasion, EA Sports also gifted Jackson with a stylish 99 Club necklace. Ravens receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman presented the chain to Jackson.
"Aye, this is crazy," Jackson said. "I appreciate you guys. Shoutout to Madden for putting me in the 99 club again. Let's get ready for this season."
This is Jackson's first time being in the 99 Club at the launch of a new game. He began last year at 98 overall, but was later bumped up to 99 during the season.
Ratings are updated on a weekly basis throughout the regular season, so it's possible that other Ravens - with running back Derrick Henry and safety Kyle Hamilton being two prime candidates - could join Jackson in the 99 Club later on.
"Madden NFL 26" launches on Aug. 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and Windows on Aug. 14.
