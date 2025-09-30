Ravens' Lamar Jackson to Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury
The Baltimore Ravens just can't catch break in the injury front this season as they are expected to be with yet another All Pro for this upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans and potentially longer.
According to a report from Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson is not only unlikely to play in their next game but could miss between 2-3 weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained during the team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The two-time league MVP spent the entire fourth of this past week's game watching from the sideline with his right hamstring wrapped up. While some speculated that the Ravens were resting him because they knew their odds of pulling off a late comeback from down multiple scores like the Buffalo Bills did against them in Week 1, head coach John Harbaugh vehemently refuted that notion during his most recent press conference.
"No, that was the case," Harbaugh said. "There was no way he was going to go back into the game. The injury precluded it. During the game, [you are] playing the next series as a coach, but there was no way he could go back in the game. I know Lamar. I know Lamar, if he could have gone in the game, he would've been in the game. That's how he is, but I can assure you that he would not have been able to go back in the game under any circumstance."
Jackson wasn't having his best game before he went out with injury as the Ravens offense struggled mightily to stay on the field, handle the Chiefs blitzes and not turn the ball over. After not having a single turnover in the first three games of the season, Jackson threw his first interception and lost his first fumble of the season in Kansas City. He finished 14-of-20 for 147 passing yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 86.9 and ran the ball times for 48 yards.
The three-time First Team All Pro was replaced in the lineup for the remainder of game by veteran backup Cooper Rush who didn't fare any better and didn't lead a scoring drive until the final minutes in garbage time. If Jackson is out for the next two to three weeks as Wacker's sources say, that leaves Rush and Pro Bowl reserve Tyler Huntley, who is on the practice squad, as the only healthy quarterbacks left on the team.
While Rush's play in relief of Jackson didn't inspire much confidence in his ability to be able to keep the Ravens dwindling playoff hopes alive, Harbaugh gave a strong endorsement of the veteran.
"Everybody kind of knows what his game is, and he can play that game, and that game is part of what we do," Harbaugh said. "If he's out there, it'll be geared toward him and the guys around him. We've got a good group around him. We've got a lot of playmakers around him if he's playing. And the same thing [goes] for Tyler Huntley, if he's playing. We've got guys around him, too, and you go as a team, and you go compete and battle and get after it and find ways to win games. We can win [games]. We have a really good team, and we can win games with our guys."
The two-year deal worth up to $6.2 million that the team inked Rush to this offseason marked the most significant investment they've made at their backup quarterback position in half a decade. He is viewed as one of the better backup signal callers in the league with a career winning record as stop-gap starter of 9-5, all of which came with the Dallas Cowboys in relief of Dak Prescott that included going 4-of-4 last season.
With the Ravens Week 7 bye still a fortnight away and two home games against the ferocious pass rushes of the Texans and Los Angeles Rams coming to town, the offense will need to lean heavily on All Pro Derrick Henry and quick passing game, especially if two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley misses any time with the ankle injury he is currently dealing with.
