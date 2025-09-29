Ravens' Struggling Defender Will Miss Time with Calf Injury
The Baltimore Ravens' once vaunted secondary, which has woefully underwhelmed through the first four games, is slated to be without its second-highest-paid and most decorated player for some time. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, per sources, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss a couple of weeks with the calf injury that caused him to miss the entire second half of the team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the ninth-year veteran was able to avoid a major setback, if the report proves true, it would be the latest blow to a reeling Ravens defense that was already banged up and missing multiple starters prior to their second straight loss.
They were without their entire starting interior defensive line before kickoff in Kansas City after placing veterans Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve the day before, and nose tackle Travis Jones was inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report with a knee issue.
By the end of the game, Humphrey and fellow multi-time All Pro selection, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, had both suffered lower extremity injuries that prevented them from returning. On offense, left tackle Ronnie Stanley re-aggravated his ankle injury after the opening drive. Two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson watched the entire fourth quarter on the sideline after sustaining a hamstring injury, and he is undergoing testing on Monday to determine the severity.
Humphrey wasn't the only starting cornerback that the Ravens lost to injury against the Chiefs. After coming downhill to make a tackle in the open field on a running back, second-year pro Nate Wiggins left the game and did not return with an elbow injury. Unlike his veteran leader and fellow starter, the 2024 first-rounder was off to a strong start to the season with his impressive play on the field. He has the defense's lone interception and leads the team with 4 pass breakups as well.
If neither Humphrey nor Wiggins can return for the Ravens' next two games before their Week 7 bye, the Ravens will have veteran Chidobe Awuzie assume a full-time starting role and be forced to turn to younger players like T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin to continue stepping up into larger capacities. Tampa is a second-year pro who was hampered by injuries as a rookie but showed promising flashes in the preseason and rotational action in the first month of the season. Martin went from rookie minicamp tryout to making the final 53-man roster after starring in the preseason, and was called up to take over nickel duties against the Chiefs after Humphrey left the game and actually made some nice plays.
The coaches will also have no choice but to dress two-time Pro Bowl veteran corner Jaire Alexander, who has been a healthy scratch for the past three games after missing most of training camp and having a rough debut in the season opener. So while their cupboard at the cornerback position isn't bare, it's talent pool would be shallow and depth tested if both Humphrey and Wiggins can't play against the Houston Texans in Week 5 or the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, both of which are home games.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!