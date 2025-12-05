Ravens Get Positive Injury News Before Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens mainly delivered all the good news with their final Week 14 injury report, with only two players being listed as out, neither of which is quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After a couple of scares this week in practice, Jackson is good to go and will start for the Ravens at quarterback. He had been dealing with an ankle injury, just one of the many injuries he has fought throughout the season.

Baltimore will be without outside linebacker Tavius Robinson with his foot injury and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington with his Achilles injury. Neither was expected to play yet, as they are still on IR, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is confident they will be back soon.

Breaking down Ravens' injury report and good news on Jackson

Jackson is the biggest story, as he appears to continue throughout the season, fighting off the injury bug. He has dealt with multiple injuries, including a hamstring injury that kept him out, and, most recently, a toe injury.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins

The other big name on the injury report was starting cornerback Nate Wiggins, who left the 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day early with a foot injury. Harbaugh told the media that Wiggins is good to go and will play.

There was one new addition to the report, with starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley being included. Stanley did not practice as he rested, which has been the norm throughout the season, and will still play against the Steelers.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is good to play with his lingering ankle injury. Bateman returned to the field after missing time, but did not catch a pass in the Bengals game.

The other key injuries include wide receiver Devontez Walker (groin) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (personal). Walker and Jones will both be on the field for the Ravens against Pittsburgh.

This was an encouraging injury report for the Ravens, as they look good to be mostly at full strength for the Steelers showdown. There might be some guys like Jackson and Wiggins who won't be 100%, but at this point in the season, not many players are going to be completely healthy after a long, grueling season.

With no more concerns about the injuries, the Ravens now shift their focus to picking up a win against the Steelers and, once and for all, officially have sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

