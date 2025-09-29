Winners and Losers From Ravens' Lopsided Loss to Chiefs
In a Week 4 game between two perennial contending teams who came in with surprising 1-2 records and were desperate to get to .500, the Kansas City Chiefs clearly wanted to win more and were better prepared as they handed the Baltimore Ravens a deflating 37-20 loss. Here are the standouts who put them in position to compete and the culprits who deserve to shoulder some, if not most of the blame for their second straight loss.
Winners
RB Justice Hill: The seventh-year veteran was the only player on the team to reach the end zone in this game, and he did it twice, with the first coming via a 13-yard screen pass on the offense's first drive of the game the second being a 71-yard sprint on their last. Hill was an all-purpose weapon for the Ravens with his contributions as the leader in rushing (76) and kick return yards (133) and finished second in receiving yards (41). He ran hard and fought for extra yards every time he touched the ball.
CB Keyon Martin: After two-time All Pro veteran Marlon Humphrey left the game with a calf injury and did not return for the entire second half, the undrafted rookie took over nickel duties and was the only reserve who played at a serviceable level. Martin made multiple impressive tackles in space to prevent first-down conversions, and he helped prevent a kick return touchdown on special teams.
OLB Tavius Robinson: The third-year pro was the most impactful member of the front seven in this entire game. He prevented the Chiefs from extending their first drive and forced a field goal by batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage. Robinson also recorded the defense's lone sack, which led to a missed field goal on Kansas City's final possession of the first half and finished with 3 total tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback hit.
RB Derrick Henry: After being bottled up in back-to-back weeks, the five-time Pro Bowler finally started getting into a groove and consistently generating positive gains on the ground, but the Ravens didn't run him nearly as much or as early as they should. He finished with 42 yards on 8 carries for an average of 5.3 yards per carry and added a pair of catches for 16 receiving yards to his scrimmage total. He ditched the arm sleeves and didn't fumble for the first time this season.
WR Zay Flowers: Coming off a game where he recorded just 13 receiving yards on two catches, the third-year Pro Bowler nearly doubled that total on his first catch in this game. He hauled in 7 of his 8 targets for a team-leading 74 yards with a long of 21 yards.
Losers
Overall Health: The Ravens started this game without their entire starting interior defensive line and top edge rusher due to injuries. By the end, they had lost their top two corners, All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and most importantly, two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. Coming into Arrowhead against a hungry and healthy Chiefs team was already a daunting task, made impossible as their star players started dropping like flies over the course of the game. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh provided some semblance of solace by saying that none of the injuries from the game are season-ending, but their availability for the remainder of the team's opening gauntlet before a much-needed Week 7 bye is up in the air at this point.
CB Marlon Humphrey: Even before he left the game with a calf injury, the four-time Pro Bowler was having another rough outing for the second week in a row. He got beat for a 37-yard completion to Xavier Worthy and got flagged for a facemask on him, and gave up a couple of catches to Travis Kelce, including a 12-yard snag for a first down. On the play where he got injured, Mahomes zipped a ball between him and Smith for a touchdown.
DC Zach Orr: A contributing factor to the struggles of Humphrey and others in this game was that their second-year play-caller wasn't putting them in positions to succeed. Instead of matching speed with speed more consistently by having Nate Wiggins shadow Worthy, he dialed up plays where the blazing speedster was one-on-one with Humphrey and fellow veteran Chidobe Awuzie, and both got burned. Far too often, Orr had outside linebackers either drop into coverage or line up at off-ball linebacker, and Mahomes carved them up with the quick passing game almost every time with sharp precision. Even the blitzes he occasionally dialed up didn't get home fast enough and the ball kept getting tossed over their heads for chunk plays.
OC Todd Monken: The opening script by the third-year play caller couldn't have gone any better as the Ravens marched 70 yards on 10 plays for a well-balanced touchdown drive. A turnover ended their second drive, and after a pair of head-scratching delay-of-the-game penalties short-circuited his unit's third possession, Monken went from being his bag to completely straying away from their strengths by not keeping Henry on the field, specifically on short-yardage plays, which made absolutely no sense whatsoever. Before Jackson went out, they still had a chance to run their way back into the game, but did stayed committed to it and several of his play selections in crucial situations were poor and didn't account for the possibility of the Chiefs being able to generate quick pressure.
DB Kyle Hamilton: By the end of the game, the two-time All Pro safety was the Ravens' last star defender standing. Sadly, he was not only a non-factor for most of it, but he was on the wrong end of some big plays, including a touchdown over the middle to one of the Chiefs' backup wide receivers, Tyquan Thornton. He finished with a team-leading 8 total tackles with non for a loss, one quarterback hit and no pass breakups.
Backup Players: All summer and throughout the preseason, the Ravens were praised for their quality depth on both sides of the ball but when their collective numbers were called in this game, Martin was the only one who stepped up and made some plays. Veteran backup offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom checked into the game early for Stanley at left tackle and was immediately targeted by the Chiefs' pass rush. No edge defenders aside from Robinson made their presence felt and the off-ball linebackers were picked on several times after Smith went out.
