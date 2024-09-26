Ravens' Lamar Jackson Responds to Tom Brady's Nickname
Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson has probably the best fan one could ask for: Tom Brady, the GOAT himself.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion called the Ravens' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, his first time seeing Baltimore as a broadcaster. Throughout the game, Brady couldn't help but praise Jackson as the two-time MVP carved up the Dallas defense. He even bestowed Jackson with a new nickname, "The Eraser."
"He's like superhuman," Brady said. "I call him 'The Eraser.' He just erases things that come up when you see bad football. That [broken play] would be a negative play for almost every other quarterback, and he turns it into another rushing first down. It's awesome."
When asked about the nickname on Wednesday, Jackson once again showed his appreciation for Brady's kind words. The two have gone back and forth praising each other throughout the offseason, making their respect for one another crystal clear.
"That's the G.O.A.T. That's the only guy with seven Super Bowls," Jackson told reporters. "[He's] one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game with seven Super Bowls, and for him to give me the nickname 'The Eraser' and how he judges my game is dope for me to hear."
Brady's praise extended to not just Jackson, but the entire Ravens' offense. After the game, he broke down what makes Baltimore so difficult to stop, even for a talented defense like Dallas'.
"It's so hard to be aggressive on defense when you don't know what you're defending," Brady said. "Are you defending the run or are you defending the pass? Are you defending the scramble, are you defending Henry, Jackson, [Justice] Hill has made plays. [Isaiah] Likely, [Zay] Flowers, they're throwing some slip screens out there. There's a lot of weapons."
Henry, who rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on six yards per attempt, earned a special shoutouut as Brady's "LFG Player of the Game."
The Ravens only have one more game on FOX for the rest of the year, which comes at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21. Time will tell if Brady calls that game, but if he does, expect even more praise for Jackson and co.
