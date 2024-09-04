Ravens QB Signs Deal With Gatorade
On the eve of the first game of the 2024-25 NFL season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has inked a deal with one of sport's top brands.
Jackson signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade and starred in their commercial, which is a part of the company's "You Know We Got 'IT'" campaign. Along with Jackson, Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Flag Football player Diana Flores signed endorsement deals with Gatorade.
"This campaign is all about the idea that 'IT' is an internal mindset that drives you to be your best, which rings true for me," Jackson said via press release.
"Becoming an official Gatorade athlete and debuting my first campaign is surreal. I'm proud to be working with a brand that's championing the future of football, and I'm hyped for athletes everywhere to think about how their 'IT' can help them lock in and be great."
Jackson enters this season after winning the second MVP of his career. His play helped lead the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they were a win away from reaching the Super Bowl before succumbing to the Kansas City Chiefs en route to their second straight Super Bowl win.
Jackson, 27, could also have his sights on NFL history this season. The two-time MVP is 852 yards away from surpassing Michael Vick as the all-time leader in rushing yards for a quarterback. Jackson has surpassed that mark twice in his career, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020.
He's also a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and won the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.
Jackson will have a chance to get revenge early into the season when Baltimore faces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
