LeBron James Takes a Dig at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens received a damning prediction entering the Week 15 game against Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson and Co. currently sit second in the AFC North with a 6-7 record following back-to-back losses to the Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens have received criticism for their performance throughout the season, especially after Jackson’s return from the hamstring injury. They gave up the division lead to the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers in a controversial 27-22 loss last week. If they lose to Cincinnati, their path to the playoffs would become extremely difficult.

LeBron James joined the chorus of critics questioning the Baltimore Ravens' ability to execute consistently ahead of the Week 15 matchup.

“We got the 6-7 Ravens headed to the 4-9 Bengals. I don't know, man, it's a toss up game,” James said. “It's a division game. Both teams have definitely not been playing up the PAR. I'm gonna give the nod to the Bengals. You know, since Joe Burrow has come back, they've definitely been playing better football. The Ravens have been inconsistent all year. So I'm gonna take the Bengals at home.”

Week 15 Match Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals

Jackson struggled mightily in the 32-14 loss to the Bengals in Week 13, suffering two fumbles and an interception while managing just 246 passing yards with a 65.4 passer rating. The Ravens lost four fumbles for the first time since Week 10 of the 2007 season. They had five turnovers for the first time since 2013 and for the first time at home after 18 years.

Ja'Marr Chase exploded for seven receptions on 14 targets, accumulating 110 yards as Cincinnati dominated time of possession at 38:46. Burrow posted 261 passing yards in his Week 13 comeback.​

The organization's underwhelming offseason acquisitions, including cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was traded away after two appearances, failed to address legitimate depth concerns. The offensive line has been exposed by injuries and inconsistency, creating constant protection problems for Jackson.​

Baltimore's most glaring deficiency involves ball security. The Ravens are among the league's worst at protecting the football, with fumbles becoming a nightmare at critical moments. With the Steelers sitting at 7-6 and controlling the AFC North, Baltimore cannot afford another loss if it wants to stay in the playoff contention.

Date: Dec. 14, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Broadcast: CBS / FuboTV / DAZN

The Bengals would be aiming for a divisional sweep after dominating the first outing in a 32-14 blowout win. The Bengals, at 4-9, have nothing to lose when they take the field against the Ravens.

