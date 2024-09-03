Ravens Restructure Two More Contracts
After restructuring the contract of star linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, the Baltimore Ravens aren't done making moves to free up salary cap space.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Ravens have also restructured the contracts of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (formerly Justin Madubuike) and kicker Justin Tucker. All together, they've reportedly freed up $9.3 million in cap space before the season and are now 100 percent cap-compliant.
Last week, the Ravens were roughly $3.8 million over the cap with all of their contracts on the books, including injured reserve, practice squad, etc. Now, though, they're under the cap with a few million to spare, all according to plan.
"At some point, we will have to make some moves in the coming days and weeks, and we've been planning for all of that," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Thursday. "There's a lot of things that we will be able to do. We will be cap compliant, and we will have at least some money to spend if a player is available that we think will help us be the best team that we can be."
Over The Cap says that the Ravens were roughly $700,000 above the cap before news of the Madubuike and Tucker restructures broke. With Smith's restructure saving $4.875 million against the cap, that means that the Madubuike and Tucker restructures saved roughly $4.425 million. Add it all together, and the Ravens should be about $$3.725 million under the cap, emphasis on "should."
That does give DeCosta and co. to make some moves, but not much. So while it's not an absolute necessity any more, there may be more cap-saving moves in the pipeline.
Regardless of what the front office is cooking, the Ravens have their full attention on Thursday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
