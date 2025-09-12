Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sounds Off on Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting ready to face off against his former teammate Joe Flacco when the Cleveland Browns come to town for Week 2.
Jackson took over the reins of the offense from Flacco in 2018 when the former was a rookie and the latter lost his starting job. Nonetheless, the two have remained close over the years even as Flacco has become an NFL journeyman quarterback. Jackson said things would be different against the Browns knowing Flacco was leading the way on the other side.
"A division rival, and [you think about] how many times you have to face [the Browns] each season. [After] seeing my guy in the meeting room my rookie year, it'll definitely be different. Just [because of] the rivalry. It'll be different," Jackson said of Flacco and the Browns.
Jackson remembers his time being teammates with Flacco fondly and thinks it helped mold his career, especially in his rookie season.
"[I] just [remember Joe Flacco] being in the meeting room and how cool he was with things he would say. And how funny he was," Jackson said.
"I don't know if people know, but 'Flacc' [Joe Flacco] is funny. He used to have me rolling as a rookie. I used to be like, 'Man, this man just says stuff so nonchalantly.' It is great. He is a great person to be around."
Flacco was a first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Delaware for the Ravens and he was the team's starting quarterback for 10 seasons. The highlight of his career with Baltimore came in 2013 when he led the Ravens to their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
While Flacco's career with the Ravens declined from there, he is still viewed positively in Baltimore for his efforts with the franchise.
His professionalism and character have led him to continued employment with other teams around the NFL, but even though Flacco is one of the Ravens' greatest success stories, he is nothing more than the opponent Baltimore wants to beat when the two teams take the field.
