Ravens' Former Star LB Angling for NFL Comeback
With the NFL regular season officially underway and teams willing to explore the available free agency market for further support going forward, one former Baltimore Ravens star has emerged as one of the more popular candidates to re-emerge on a new team.
Jadeveon Clowney is looking for another shot at extending his NFL career, coming off of a forgettable one-and-done stop with the Carolina Panthers. He went unsigned in the offseason after 11 years of transitioning from former top prospect to journeyman pass-rusher, and he's already generating buzz as a name to look out for entering Week 2.
He's reportedly taking a visit with the Dallas Cowboys following their season opener amidst their hunt for a Micah Parsons replacement. A First Team All-Pro linebacker he is not, but Clowney's proven his ability to contribute to winning situations in the past.
He didn't last long in Carolina despite 5.5 sacks and 46 combined tackles, with the Panthers electing to cut him from the two-year, $20 million deal they signed him to in the previous summer.
Clowney only got that contract off of his bounce-back campaign with the Ravens, whom he joined entering the 2023 season. The first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft had done some wandering across the league following his three-year run of Pro Bowl selections with the Houston Texans, eventually making his way back into a contending situation with the Lamar Jackson show in Baltimore, where he tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks.
Even after getting released from his next stop, he never quit on attempting to prolong his comeback, holding firm that he's remaining eager to play in 2025. And should the Cowboys strike out on attempting to bolster their defense with the big name, he'd be an intriguing face for the Ravens to consider bringing back this fall.
The former star was popular during his brief run in Baltimore, and the Ravens could sure use some help in their edge rushing room. Kyle Van Noy is coming off of a career year, but isn't getting any younger, as he demonstrated in the team's season opener. Mike Green is rapidly approaching a bigger role, and though Clowney is much closer to the veteran than the prospect in terms of age, some reinforcements could help an already-thin position group.
Some fans have been clamoring for the Ravens' front office to bring Clowney back all summer, as he looked as spry as he had in years as a dependable defensive playmaker. Now that some buzz is starting to surround his next move, he'll be a name to watch as an early-season signing.
