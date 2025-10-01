When Did Ravens' Lamar Jackson Suffer Injury?
A Lamar Jackson injury is always the worst-case scenario for the Baltimore Ravens, and unfortunately, it happened early this year.
Jackson, 28, left in the second half of the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury. The two-time MVP will reportedly miss two-three weeks as he recovers, an absolute disaster with Baltimore starting a disappointing 1-3 and dealing with numerous other injuries.
Was Jackson dealing with something prior to the Chiefs game, though? The Athletic's Dianna Russini believes so.
"I think it's fair to say something is bothering Lamar physically," Russini said on the "Scoop City: Inside the NFL" podcast. "There are just moments in the game, things that we normally see, such an athletic, elite runner, not seem so special. He's still incredible. But that next level, the video game version of him, just didn't seem like it was out there, and I don't know what that is."
Jackson has been uncharacteristically reluctant to run the ball over the past two games, instead choosing to stay in the pocket and make a play with his arm. His 5.3 rushing attempts and 41.5 rushing yards per game are both career-lows, and his longest rush is just 19 yards. He's also been sacked 15 times this season - including seven times in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions — compared to just 23 times all of last season.
Additionally, Jackson has had a pair of reported issues, but not necessarily injuries, early this season. He left practice early on Aug. 20 after reportedly having his foot stepped on, and then was limited down the stretch in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills due to cramps. While there's no concrete information available, it's possible that those issues might've continued to hamper him up until the recent injury.
When asked when Jackson suffered the injury, head coach John Harbaugh declined to share much information.
"I don't know," Harbaugh told reporters. "I do know, kind of, but I don't know for sure because you can't know for sure. It's probably a little more added up a little bit in there is what I was told, but I can't say. I don't know enough to be able to say in any kind of accurate way."
If Jackson has indeed been battling an injury for weeks now, then the Ravens would probably like to give him a chance to rest up before his return to the field. However, they might not have that luxury with the hole they've dug for themselves.
