Analyzing Remaining Ravens Free Agents Most Likely to Re-Sign

The Baltimore Ravens have spent the last three days observing which of their many unrestricted free agents have picked up whatever return options that have been sent their way and who's opted for a fresh start elsewhere, ultimately coming to terms with the vast majority of those market-testers departing when given the chance.

While Chidobe Awuzie took a cheap deal to remain a Raven, none of his notable former teammates have done the same to this point. Tyler Linderbaum shattered records in becoming the league's highest-paid center with the Las Vegas Raiders, all of their tight end depth has turned heel and the Harbaugh brothers continue cleaning the Ravens out. Even beloved Pro Bowl role players like punter Jordan Stout and fullback Patrick Ricard have issued their goodbyes.

Only a few 2025 Ravens still awaiting contract offers and/or agreements remain in the aggregate, but most of these veterans can't offer nearly the same pure impact as most of the difference-makers previously mentioned. A few may get picked up, but between their individual abilities and the pattern laid out by in-demand Ravens before them, few will likely return to Baltimore.

Ravens have six unrestricted free agents who remain unsigned:



OLB Kyle Van Noy

WR DeAndre Hopkins

G Daniel Faalele

WR Tylan Wallace

OT Joseph Noteboom

Tier Three: Flat-Out Unlikely

Daniel Faalele is in a zone by himself to start. How could he not be?

Unlike most of the other reserves to cover, he actually started games last fall, and he's already been directly replaced by returning Raven John Simpson at right guard. Baltimore's offensive line struggled to protect Lamar Jackson's pocket and clear room for the run game throughout 2025, and the clumsy Faalele was often at the center of their incompetence in routinely allowing assignments past him.

The rest of the league saw his lowlights stack up as the season progressed, and John Harbaugh, his old safety blanket, is on to the New York Giants as their new head coach. Faalele is likelier to follow former Ravens in Stout, Ricard, Isaiah Likely and Ar'Darius Washington to East Rutherford than come back to his old locker room in a clearly-minimized role.

Tier Two: Low-Priority Depth Pieces

No player in the second tier has required more investment than David Ojabo, but there's reason to believe that the new coaching staff could be less-interested in his services than their predecessors.

The former second-round pick had the chance to step up into the Ravens' pass-rush vacancy in 2025 in earning a career-high 14 appearances, finally shaking off the injury bug as a defensive end with imposing size. But with the pressure-needy Ravens needing to pull a rabbit out of their hat, he collected just one half-sack in his fourth season to bring his career-total to 4.5, failing to put together much of anything when he could have used a breakout.

Tylan Wallace has been less taxing within his own position group, but he, too, may not be worth a noteworthy return offer. The former 2021 draft pick has started just three games at wide receiver over five Ravens seasons, patching together 305 yards on 35 targets. Even if he has stable hands and has only improved with time, bench players within his average archetype are not hard to find.

Joseph Noteboom spent his first NFL season away from the Los Angeles Rams as a deep-cut tackle, checking into 10 Ravens game as a first-year Baltimorian in 2025. Maybe the eight-year pro is worth a spot behind one of their younger starters, but he can't be much of a priority at this point in free agency.

Tier One: Worthy Veteran Pick-Ups

DeAndre Hopkins has openly pined for one more year with the Ravens, having repeatedly found the silver lining during a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2025. He'd waited a long time to link up with Jackson on the field, and somehow finished the campaign as one of the quarterback's most dependable pass-catchers.

Now, that says a lot more about his underwhelming peers than it does about the critically-acclaimed Hopkins. Even after 13 years of getting beaten up on contested catches, his hands completely lived up to the hype as a Raven, and Jackson could use a deep cut worth trusting amidst such drastic changes to his offensive personnel.

The one-year deal he signed to join Baltimore was worth up to $6 million upon the inking, setting the standard for what he may expect next time around. He'd be a welcome addition to the Ravens' 2026 operation, even if he'll be 34 next time he'll get a chance to catch an in-game ball.

Kyle Van Noy, too, is on the other side of his best years. He benefitted greatly from Baltimore's linebacker help in jumping to a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2024, but showed his age in collecting just a pair of quarterback takedowns last year.

He's a supplementary player entering year-13, but with optimism building the Nnamdi Madubuike could return to action, he could be another continuity-based veteran to include if a minimum deal is enough to satisfy all parties involved and help Trey Hendrickson. With Dre'Mont Jones off to the New England Patriots and the Maxx Crosby trade nixed, one more known quantity wouldn't hurt Baltimore's equation along the edge.

