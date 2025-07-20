Ravens May Have to Let Key Free Agents Walk
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's best drafting teams throughout their history, but especially throughout the 2020s, where all of their first round picks have enjoyed success in purple and black.
However, there's a hidden cost to drafting so well, literally.
While the Ravens are usually very good about keeping their homegrown talent around, they've had to part ways with a few key free agents because they simply can't afford to keep everyone. Some prominent examples include linebacker Patrick Queen, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
With some big contract decisions on the horizon, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec believes a few key Ravens could leave within the next couple of years. He specifically mentioned edge rusher Odafe Oweh and tight end Mark Andrews, both of whom are entering the final year of their deals.
"We’ve seen over the years that they’ll keep most of their homegrown standouts, but they’ve had to allow some to leave for cap purposes. That trend will likely continue," Zrebiec wrote. "Assuming they pick up Zay Flowers’ fifth-year option when the time comes, he would be under contract through 2027, so it’s a bit early to ponder his future in Baltimore.
"I might be naive, but I don’t see any scenario where they let Kyle Hamilton out of the building during the prime of his career. They think that highly of him. Because of age, they’ll probably prioritize Isaiah Likely, 25, over Andrews, 29. They’ll probably try to get Tyler Linderbaum done. I’d say if one or two of them walk, my guess would be Oweh and Andrews."
According to Spotrac, the Ravens are projected to have just under $20 million in cap space in 2026. That may sound like a lot, but that cap space will vanish quickly as Hamilton and Linderbaum, Baltimore's 2022 first-round picks, sign their extensions.
Both Oweh and Andrews have played key roles in the Ravens' success over the past several years, especially the later. It will hurt if they do indeed walk, but the NFL is a brutal business.
