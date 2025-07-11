Mark Andrews Makes Bold Claim About Ravens Future
Tight end Mark Andrews' days with the Baltimore Ravens seem to be numbered as he is entering the final year of his contract. However, the three-time Pro Bowler isn't willing to give up on his dream of retiring as a Raven quite yet.
Andrews recently spoke about his future in Baltimore and claims he still has a lot of good football left in him.
"I've had to eat a lot of (crap), but I'm not done yet," Andrews said via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "I've got a lot left to do for the Baltimore Ravens."
It took Andrews a little while to find his groove last season. He was almost nonexistent through the first half of the year before he was able to turn things around and finish with a career-high 11 touchdowns.
The 29-year-old's woes didn't stop there, either. During the Ravens' 27-25 divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills last season, he had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and then had the worst drop of his career a few minutes later.
Trailing 27-19, Baltimore drove 88 yards in less than two minutes for a touchdown with 1:33 remaining. But Andrews dropped a wide open pass in the end zone on the two-point conversion.
Andrews has been determined all offseason to put that play behind him. Zrebiec reports that Andrews is remaining in Baltimore to prepare for the season with just under two weeks until the first training camp practice.
Andrews isn't the only Ravens tight end whose future is up in the air, though. Fourth-year players Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are also heading into the final year of their rookie deals.
Many believe it will be Likely who receives a contract extension from Baltimore to return as the team's No. 1 tight end. But the Ravens may just be waiting to see who has the best season in 2025.
Andrews is all in on making sure that is him.
