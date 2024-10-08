Ravens Linked to Pro Bowl WR - Again
It's common knowledge that the Baltimore Ravens lack depth in their receiving corps, which is why they have been linked to almost every wide receiver under the sun.
But a realistic trade candidate has emerged for the Ravens: Carolina Panthers wide out Diontae Johnson.
Cory Woodroof of For The Win listed 10 NFL players who could be dealt before the deadline, and Johnson was among those named.
"Johnson joined the Panthers in the offseason, but Carolina’s season hasn’t gone according to plan," Woodroof wrote. "Perhaps the team would trade the veteran receiver before he reaches free agency in 2025?"
Woodroof then mentioned Baltimore as a potential destination.
This is certainly not the first time the Ravens have been linked to Johnson, but the speculation is beginning to make more and more sense as the trade deadline approaches.
The Panthers clearly aren't going anywhere. They initially acquired Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason to provide Bryce Young with another target, but they ended up benching Young. With Johnson slated to hit free agency in March, it makes sense for Carolina to trade him now and recoup some draft capital.
Baltimore is in need of some depth at receiver behind Zay Flowers, and Johnson could be the answer.
In spite of the Panthers' issues under center this season, Johnson has been productive, logging 22 catches for 262 yards and a couple of touchdowns through five games. The 28-year-old also made a Pro Bowl with the Steelers back in 2021 when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight scores.
Johnson hasn't exactly been consistent throughout his NFL career, but he definitely represents a better option than Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor in the Ravens' aerial attack.
Baltimore has won three games in a row to improve to 3-2.
