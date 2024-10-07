Ravens TE Shares Hilarious Response to Breakout Game
Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar enjoyed the best game of his career against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, catching three passes for 64 yards and a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown.
Kolar is third on the Ravens' depth chart behind Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews, so his performance was certainly unexpected.
After Baltimore's overtime win, Kolar provided a rather hilarious reason for his breakout game.
"It's beautiful," Kolar said, via the Ravens' official X account. "I mean, they get so focused on Mark and Isaiah, they forget about the fat white guy right down the seam."
Kolar was specifically referring to a 55-yard completion he snared from Lamar Jackson, where Kolar made the catch, gained some yards after the grab and finished just shy of the end zone.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Iowa State, was selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He played in just two games during his rookie campaign, logging four catches for 49 yards. Then, last season, he snared seven balls for 87 yards and a score.
Kolar has registered five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2024.
With Andrews struggling and Likely providing little production since his outstanding Week 1 performance, Kolar may have a chance to step up and develop into one of Jackson's favorite targets as the season progresses.
Jackson certainly likes to utilize his tight ends, so there is no reason why Kolar can't establish himself as a critical part of the offense the rest of the way.
The Ravens have now won three games in a row to improve to 3-2 and draw even with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North. They will host the Washington Commanders next Sunday.
