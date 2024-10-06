Ravens Win Insane Comeback Over Bengals
It was a game for the ages between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, a 24-yard field goal from Justin Tucker sealed the come-from-behind 41-38 victory for Baltimore over the Bengals in overtime.
The two teams traded blows throughout the second half, and a 56-yard field goal from Tucker with 1:35 left in regulation eventually forced overtime. Baltimore got the ball first in overtime and drove into opposing territory but a botched snap to Lamar Jackson found its way into the hands of Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and was returned to Baltimore's 38-yard line.
After only gaining three yards on the ensuing three plays, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal wide left after a bad hold with 4:26 left in overtime. On the first play of the Ravens possession, Derrick Henry ran for 51 yards down to the Bengals' six-yard line, setting the stage for Tucker to win the game.
With the win, Baltimore has now won three in a row, improved its record to 3-2 and is in second place in the AFC North. Cincinnati is now 1-4.
Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow put on a show in the AFC North clash, trading touchdowns throughout the second half. Jackson finished the day completing 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Burrow was also magnificent, completing 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
Burrow's lone turnover of the game found its way into the hands of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for his second interception of the season, setting the stage for Tucker to make the game-tying field goal.
Henry made history, scoring the 100th touchdown of his career and surpassing 10,000 rushing yards. He finished the day with 15 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Likely had three catches for 13 yards and two touchdowns, while Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman each had one.
Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Tee Higgins caught nine passes for 83 yards and two scores.
Baltimore will look to keep its momentum going when it hosts the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!