Ravens Linked to Trade for Pro Bowl WR
The Baltimore Ravens have already surrounded quarterback Lamar Jackson with arguably the most talent he's had in his NFL career. However, they might not be done adding with the hopes of finally getting over the hump in the playoffs.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports believes the Ravens could still trade for Washington Commanders two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
"This trade could make sense for the Baltimore Ravens," Palacios writes. "After coming close to the Super Bowl for several seasons, McLaurin might be the weapon that Lamar Jackson is missing in this offense. While DeAndre Hopkins has some veteran experience from his appearance in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs last year, he might not be the overall answer. McLaurin is a little bit younger and could pair with Zay Flowers in the deep threat, while Rashod Bateman could handle the slot and middle routes in situational play-action moments."
McLaurin and the Commanders are in the midst of a heated contract dispute. He is heading into the final year of his three-year, $68.2 million deal he signed in 2022 and revealed the two sides are very far apart.
“I’ve been pretty frustrated, I’m not going to lie,” he said, per NBC4 Washington’s JP Finlay. “Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here. I’ve created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here. This has been somewhere I’ve always wanted to be.”
It’s unclear why Washington, which was just in the NFC title game a season ago, is unwilling to give McLaurin the payday he deserves.
The 29-year-old has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league since being drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During that span, he has recorded 460 catches for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns with a carousel of quarterbacks throwing him the ball.
However, if the Commanders don't want to answer McLaurin’s demands, it wouldn't hurt for Baltimore to give them a call.
Until then, all eyes will be on training camp next week. McLaurin hinted he may not report if the situation remains unresolved.
“Honestly, I haven’t decided that yet, I’m trying to take things day by day,” he said. “I think that’s the disappointing part where I was hoping up until this point things would clear up a lot more than they have and so I haven’t made that decision yet and I’m just going to see how the rest of this week goes and take it day by day and go from there.”
