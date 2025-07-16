Ravens All-Pro LB Told to Get in Better Shape
Baltimore Ravens three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has been one of the best defenders in the league over the past few years. However, some around the league believe he has taken a step back.
One NFL defensive assistant did not hold back on his latest assessment of Smith.
"I think he needs to get in better shape," the assistant said. "Looks a little sluggish at times."
Smith, 28, has never been known to put up flashy numbers on the stat sheet. In each of the past two seasons, he has recorded a career-low 1.5 sacks and one interception.
However, he has still been a very reliable player and tone setter as he's led the Ravens with at least 150 tackles in back-to-back years. That type of production is very valuable no matter what Smith is weighing in at.
The NFL seems to agree, too. Smith was named first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year in 2024, acknowledging he's still one of the best players in the NFL at his position.
In fact, Smith was voted as the NFL's second best off-ball linebacker, behind only San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner, by league executives, coaches and scouts.
"Roquan isn't necessarily the most physically talented, but he's very productive in both phases, is the catalyst for their defense in the middle of the field and a guy you have to account for in phases," an AFC executive said. "When you factor all that plus the elite leadership he brings and attitude for their team, I think he deserves to be up there."
It's a bit confusing why there is such a mixed bag on Smith, who is arguably the centerpiece to one of the NFL's top defenses. But he can likely silence his doubters with another productive season, especially if he helps lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship.
Smith, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has recorded 1,006 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 10 interceptions, 35 passes defensed and one touchdown in his NFL career.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!