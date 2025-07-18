Former Ravens Kicker Could Return to NFL
The Baltimore Ravens officially parted ways with all-time franchise kicker Justin Tucker earlier this offseason after 13 seasons with the team. He originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft.
Tucker's release was labeled as a "football decision" by general manager Eric DeCosta despite concerning allegations of sexual misconduct against Tucker from more 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area. Tucker has denied any wrongdoing, but still accepted the 10-game suspension from the NFL for the 2025 season.
However, according to Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Tucker could make his return to the NFL at some point in the future.
"By maintaining that cutting Tucker was a football decision, the Ravens kept the door open for a reunion," Zrebiec wrote. "Still, they’d have to be in a pretty tough spot to make that call. I might be in the minority here, but I believe Tucker will kick again in the NFL. All indications are that he wants to."
Even if he remains unsigned for the first 10 games of 2025, Tucker will satisfy his suspension time before potential reinstatement on Nov. 11. If a team chooses to sign him, this means Tucker could play again as soon as Week 11 of next season.
The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft prior to Tucker's release, indicating that the front office was set to move in a different direction.
DeCosta, who received some criticism from NFL fans for emphasizing the "football decision" aspect of Tucker's release, would likely be met with more heat if the Ravens bring back Tucker in the event that Loop struggles.
"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."
During his Ravens career, Tucker played in 212 regular-season games with the team, making 417 of 468 field goals for an all-time NFL record of a 89.1 percent conversion rate. A Super Bowl champion, he also made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro First Teams with Baltimore.
The Ravens will begin the regular season on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills.
