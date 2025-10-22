Ravens Make Drastic Locker Room Changes Behind Coaches' Backs
If things couldn't get more dramatic for the Baltimore Ravens, the latest report of punitive locker room changes certainly won't help.
The Ravens have gotten off to a bad start to the season with a 1-5 record and have lost four straight games heading into their bye week. Baltimore has been plagued with injuries across its roster on offense and defense, with key players like Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith being knocked out of multiple games.
Coming back from the bye, the team was hoping to almost hit the reset button and start from scratch, like the beginning of the season hadn't happened. That didn't quite get off on the right foot, as Jackson didn't practice earlier in the week, adding stress as they enter their Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears.
Ravens Made Sudden Changes to the Locker Room
In a new report, the Baltimore Sun's Brian Wacker, Josh Tolentino, Sam Cohn and Sam Jane tackled some of the ongoing issues in the Ravens' locker room. Some changes were made have apparently not sat well with the players.
Cohn shared on social media that after the Ravens suffered their 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, the team removed multiple things from the locker room, including a basketball hoop, a ping pong table, corn hole boards and video game consoles.
The group of Baltimore Sun reporters shared shared that the players' reactions to having the perks removed were overall negative.
"Recreational activities helped break up long days and allowed the locker room to breathe and relax, even for a moment, from an atmosphere that demands intense daily focus," they wrote.
Wacker, Tolentino, Cohn and Jane added that the team has done this before when they have struggled during the season. It appears that as long as they perform well, they will be able to get the missing items back in the locker room.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh responded to the report, denying that he or the other coaches had removed the games themselves. Harbaugh said an equipment manager told him about it afterwards, and a few of the veterans did that.
Whether this is just damage control from the coach or something the players decided to do, the hope is that this won't distract the team from the focus of winning games and finding a way to get into the postseason.
