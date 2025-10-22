Ravens Face Lingering Lamar Jackson Contract Problem
The Baltimore Ravens have several problems to address before they can even think about the offseason.
First, they have to deal with a significant problem in trying to get through a 1-5 start to the season. Baltimore also needs some players to come back from injury, including Roquan Smith and Lamar Jackson.
Once this season is over, though, the Ravens will have to deal with another potential issue, including their franchise quarterback: his contract. That might seem odd since they just signed Jackson to a massive contract extension two years ago, but there are bigger problems that could affect the team's salary cap.
Ravens must figure out how to navigate Jackson's current contract situation
ESPN reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shared their Week 8 latest buzzes they are hearing around the NFL. When the question came up as to the most interesting quarterback contracts to monitor in the offseason, Graziano pointed towards Jackson's contract with the Ravens.
"Because of the bonus structure in the extension he signed two years ago, Jackson's cap number balloons to $74.5 million in 2026. Sure, the Ravens could do a restructure and knock that number down into the mid-$30 million range. But restructures just push a cap issue into future years, and you wonder if the better route is a new deal, especially if Jackson is uncomfortable making less per year than guys such as Trevor Lawrence and Tagovailoa," he wrote.
Graziano mentioned that there are two key points to focus on regarding what could be the end result of the Jackson contract. First, consider how the 2025 season ends, given they are only 1-5, and what the final outcome is. A second point is that he doesn't have an agent, which could make negotiating that much more difficult.
From Baltimore's perspective, some kind of restructuring has to get done, as the Ravens paying Jackson over $74 million is going to leave them with limited financial options. If they pay Jackson that amount, they can kiss any chance of signing big-name free agents or re-signing their own players goodbye.
Ultimately, they will likley do the same thing when the Buffalo Bills face a similar situation with Josh Allen in the offseason and come up with a solution. Jackson wants to win a Super Bowl, and the Ravens need money to make that happen. However, after what happened the last time these two sides had a contract negotiation, it might not be smooth.
