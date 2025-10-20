Ravens' Lamar Jackson Missing Early Week Practice
While there is a ton of anticipation for the Baltimore Ravens to be back from the bye week and looking to have a fresh start to the 2025 season.
This season has not gone well for the Ravens as they have won just one of their first six games of the year. Inconsistent play on defense and injuries to key positions have haunted this team throughout the year.
The biggest injury Baltimore has had to deal with is quarterback Lamar Jackson. During the Kansas City Chiefs game, Jackson suffered a hamstring injury that has knocked him out of two games. Jackson missed the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams games that resulted in just 13 total points scored by the Ravens offense led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
After the loss to the Rams, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't make any guarantees, but did say he expects Jackson back for the Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Well, it's Week 8 for Baltimore and how is it starting for them?
Doubt creeping in as Lamar Jackson misses practice
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported that Jackson was not practicing with the team to start their Week 8 preparations. Baltimore did get other key players back, including linebacker Roquan Smith.
There is starting to be some concern that Jackson was not at practice, but it is early in the week, so there are six more days to see if he will be ready to go. It isn't the greatest sign that the former NFL MVP was not able to hit the field.
Should he not play, it will be down to either Rush or Tyler Huntley. Rush struggled in his last two starts for the Ravens, but Huntley performed well against the Rams in the fourth quarter, opening up a potential backup quarterback controversy.
Should Huntley win the job and start in Jackson's place, he is familiar with the Bears. Huntley's first NFL start was against the Bears when Jackson was out with an illness. The Ravens won that game 16-13 over Chicago.
Ravens fans can use that information as they would like, but it's at least an good omen of what could happen. Baltimore would like to see Jackson start over Huntley instead.
The next few days will be more interesting with the prospect of Jackson maybe not getting the start for the Ravens. If Jackson doesn't get in there over the next day or two, it might be time to consider Rush or Huntley starting in Week 8.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!