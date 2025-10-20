Ravens Star LB Returns to Practice
The Baltimore Ravens returned to the practice field for the first time since their bye week, and they met with some good news.
One of the top players on the team, linebacker Roquan Smith, has finally made his return to the field to work out with the team, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. This is the first time he has practiced since prior to the Ravens' Week 4 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Smith was knocked out of that game with a hamstring injury and didn't return to the game. He ended up missing the last two games against the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens also had several other players return from being injured. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) were also present and practicing.
Ricard has been on IR this season and recently had his 21-day practice window open. Awuzie has not played in the last two games for the Ravens. Stanley did play in the Rams game after missing the Texans game, but did get hurt against Los Angeles.
Ravens are getting healthy at the right time
Smith is the most important and impactful player that returned to practice after missing the last two games. This is a player who has made the Pro Bowl three times and has been a first-team All-Pro in back-to-back years.
Through four games in 2025, he's already made 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and a 63-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. To say how important Smith is to the Ravens' defense is an understatement.
The tough news the Ravens got was that star quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice for the start of Week 8 as he also deals with a hamstring injury. That's a crushing blow with Smith being the quarterback of the defense and Jackson being the man on offense.
At least Stanley returned after getting injured a second time in a matter of weeks in the Rams game. The Ravens need him to help protect the blind side of either Jackson, Cooper Rush or Tyler Huntley.
Despite the damper news of Jackson, the Ravens are in a solid position to get back into the playoff hunt with most of their key players back, including Smith. If Baltimore can get their quarterback back, things will be okay for the Ravens.
