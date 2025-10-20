Lamar Jackson's Potential Return Impacts Ravens-Bears Odds
The bye week is finally past the Baltimore Ravens as they look for a fresh start after going 1-5 through the first six games of the regular season.
From inconsistent play on defense to the overwhelming number of injuries that circulated throughout the team, the Ravens were plagued with the worst kind of luck in the NFL. That included losing their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, over the last two games.
Things were no doubt rough with Cooper Rush replacing Jackson as the offense only put up 13 total points in two games. They were blown out against the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams before the bye.
All signs are pointing towards Jackson making his triumphant return to the field for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. With his anticipated return, that is leaving for some interesting betting lines for the game.
DraftKings is under the assumption that Jackson will return, so they are giving them the advantage with a 6.5-point spread over the Bears, who have gone 4-2 on the season after winning four games in a row.
Lamar Jackson's impact on returning can change the whole game around
Everyone knows by now how different this offense is with Jackson as the starting quarterback versus on the bench. His dynamic skills of scrambling and his recent growth as a pocket passer makes him an impossible player to game plan for.
The Ravens' offense has been limited with Rush at quarterback as he is more of a pocket passer. That would not bode well against a Bears defense who has created 15 turnovers in the last four games and is coming off a four-sack game against the Saints.
This will also help out running back Derrick Henry to have Jackson back in the lineup. Henry struggled to get his first 100-yard game since Week 1 in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams before the bye week.
The reality is the offense runs through Jackson and needs him to be there to help assist in moving the ball down the field. They are more well balanced between the run and pass with him than without.
Baltimore is getting healthier at most positions, which should help in making them favorites to win. They already got Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, and Marlon Humphrey back before the bye. Potentially joining Jackson for the Bears game could be Roquan Smith, Chidobe Awuzie and Patrick Ricard.
Watch for the Ravens to be a completely different team coming off the bye, but specifically keep an eye on Jackson and the impact he can make in a game instantly.
