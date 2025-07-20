Ravens' Malaki Starks Used to Lofty Expectations
When it comes to having to play immediately upon matriculating from one level of football to the next, Baltimore Ravens first-round rookie safety Malaki Starks is no stranger to the challenge that comes with having high expectations to live up to.
As an 18-year-old true freshman in 2022, he was instantly inserted into the starting defense of the reigning national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs. Not only did he hit the ground running and acclimate quickly, but that team went in to go undefeated and successfully defend their title.
When the Ravens used their first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to bring the former First Team All-American to Baltimore, he was set to be part of a lethal safety trio along with two-time Pro Bowler and All Pro Kyle Hamilton as well as 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington.
Sadly, that won't be the case for at least the first half of the 2025 regular season, and potentially longer, following Washington's injury to a torn Achilles tendon in early May, which will put him out of commission until November at the earliest. This means that Starks once again finds himself in familiar circumstances, needing to play a full-time starting role right away, early on in his career at the highest level of the sport, but he wouldn't have it any other way, minus the injury to his new teammate.
"I'm just looking at it as a privilege," Starks said in a recent appearance on "The Lounge" podcast. "This is what I asked for. When I signed up, I knew what I was signing up for. I'm really just taking that on with the right head and just staying grounded in my faith."
Unlike some his teammates and fellow first round picks who were selected by the Ravens in Hamilton (2022) and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (2017) and Nate Wiggins (2024), Starks has been running with the first team defense since Day 1 and he won't be playing rotational to start his rookie year with a chance to develop and earn more snaps gradually. When the team opens the 2025 season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last year's agonizing Divisional Round loss, he will be lined up next to Hamilton in the backend from the first snap to the last.
"It's actually very similar to when I got to the University of Georgia," Starks said. "The depth that was in the room and the season that they're coming off of. Just like the expectations. My freshman year at Georgia and how I took it from my freshman year, sophomore year, junior year, I think it really allowed me to have an outlook on different things so to speak. Coming into a different place and just being adaptable and I think its been a huge help."
Shortly after getting drafted, Starks was asked which opposing quarterback he wanted to record an interception the most against and he responded with Bills starter and reigning league MVP, Josh Allen. He'll get his first chance in his very first game, an opportunity he can't wait to seize.
"I said it a few weeks ago. Somebody asked me who I wanted to pick off. I said, 'Josh Allen, first game,'" Starks said. "So, it's coming. I'm working on it."
Leaning on his veteran teammates and leaders for guidance and assistance as he acclimates to life in the NFL, the elevated speed of the game and different dimensions on the field are valuable resources he plans to take advantage of as much as he can.
"I'm a rookie. It's okay to be a rookie, and I understand that," Starks said. "I want to give myself that grace. But I also still have high standards for myself. I know the expectations that have been set. So, I'm just really trying to find a good balance within that process."
A common theme that was not only evident throughout his appearance on "The Lounge" but has been commended by his new coaches and teammates is Starks' maturity level and how it is well beyond that of the typical rookie. This character trait will serve him well in his transition from college star to NFL starter.
"[Starks] is a very mature player. That's why he's a first-round pick. He's the kind of guy that you would expect to be able to step into a role like that," head coach John Harbaugh said in June during OTAs. "With Ar'Darius' situation, he got thrust into that situation maybe a little sooner than we'd hoped, but he's embraced it. I expect him to do very well."
