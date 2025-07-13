Ravens WR League's Best Behind Line of Scrimmage
The Baltimore Ravens have provided Lamar Jackson with as diversely-talented of a wide receiver group as he's ever had to throw to. The quarterback, already armed with arguably the most dominant backfield battery mate across the NFL in Derrick Henry, now has nearly a half-dozen reliable options to turn to in keeping the chains moving all game long.
Not only does he have Mark Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler coming off of a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns in his prior season, as well as the ascending Rashod Bateman or the newly-acquired veteran in DeAndre Hopkins, but PFF revealed that Zay Flowers, their young stud wideout, is the best in the NFL at what he does.
He notched his first season of over 1,000 yards as a sophomore in 2024, earning a trip to his first Pro Bowl as one of the best short-area specialists in the game. He contributed mightily to last year's well-rounded Baltimore offense, averaging 62.3 yards per game and 14.3 receiving yards per reception as Jackson's most trusted wideout behind the line of scrimmage.
Henry is surely doing much of the heavy lifting in alleviating the attention Flowers would otherwise be soaking up, allowing the young receiver to skate to PFF's top rating from that zone of the field.
"Last season, Flowers caught 20 of 24 targets on plays designed behind the line of scrimmage, gaining 168 yards," Lauren Gray wrote. "He gained six first downs, forced seven missed tackles and averaged 11.6 yards after the catch per reception, all of which ranked top-10 at the position."
While some of his teammates caught more touchdowns than Flowers, he was cleaning up on screen passes and using his quick-twitch to maneuver through the flat to routine short gains. Even some of the league's best catching studs in Puka Nacua and Brian Thomas Jr. couldn't hang with Flowers in wide receiver rating from behind scrimmage.
The Ravens' front office has out the team in perfect position to finally win their first title of the Jackson era, with playmakers like Flowers thriving in their roles to make this team look as well-rounded as they have this decade. Their being favored to at least replicate last season's success isn't just a compliment to address, but an expectation to answer.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!