Ravens CB Taking Alma Mater's Loss Well
The NFL regular season finally gets underway next week, but before that, the college football season is now in full swing with a thrilling opening weekend. Unfortunately for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, his alma mater was on the losing end of one of the weekend's biggest upsets.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, who entered the regular season as the No. 8 team in the AP Poll, opened their season on the road against the Florida State Seminoles, who are coming off a miserable 2-10 season in 2024. To everyone's surprise, the Seminoles, who entered the game as 14.5-point underdogs, manhandled the Crimson Tide in the trenches, out-rushing them 230-87 en route to a 31-17 win.
There was some bad blood between the two teams as well. In 2023, a 13-0 Florida State team was left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of a 12-1 Alabama (and 12-1 Texas) after losing star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending, and ultimately career-ending, leg injury. That snub ultimately led to their downfall iun 2024, and even though the Crimson Tide weren't directly responsible for it, many in Tallahassee, Fla., haven't forgotten about it.
After the game, though, Humphrey, who's very vocally supported the Crimson Tide throughout his NFL career, only responded with a bold proclamation.
"The University of Alabama will not lose another football game in the 2025- 2026 football season," Humphrey wrote.
Humphrey also traded jabs with former Ravens teammate Patrick Queen, who played his college ball at rival LSU.
Humphrey's declaration is certainly quite bold considering Alabama's upcoming schedule. The Crimson Tide still have five games against ranked opponents, most notably a road matchup against No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 27. That's not including regular season finale on the road against rival Auburn, which opened the season with a big win over a solid Baylor team on Friday night.
Additionally, the Crimson Tide haven't looked the same since legendary coach Nick Saban left and Kalen DeBoer took over. They finished 9-4 in 2024, which was not only their worst record since Saban's first season in 2007, but featured three losses against unranked teams. With Saturday's loss, they've now lost four games against unranked opponents under DeBoer, as many as they did in Saban's entire 17-year tenure.
Maybe Humphrey will be right and the Crimson Tide will turn it around, but this is the bleakest the program has looked in nearly two decades.
