Ravens Fans Host Hilarious Marlon Humphrey Look-Alike Contest
It's become a bit of a trend in recent times to host look alike competitions for certain celebrites, but Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey probably never expected to be at the center of one.
Sure enough, that's exactly what happened at this week's Pro Bowl Games.
Just before Sunday's flag football game, the finale for the whole event, fans hosted a Marlon Humphrey look alike contest at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. There seemed to be only a few entrants, but there was a decent crowd gathered around for the event.
In the end, the winner of the contest was a young man wearing a Hawaiian shirt and sun hat, referencing the attire Humphrey and many other players wear at events like this. He seemed pretty happy about it, hitting the Griddy as he was announced as the winner.
For his "mystery prize" he got to go out on the field and meet Humphrey himself. Needless to say, the All-Pro corner approved of his getup.
"This right here is like 100 percent," Humphrey said while pointing to his outfit.
Humphrey, 28, had a strong bounce-back season after dealing with injuries for the past several years. The 2017 first-round pick had a career-high six interceptions, tied for third in the NFL, and scored the first pick-six of his career in a pivotal win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career, though this time as a slot corner instead of an outside one.
Humphrey has no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract, so he may require a new deal this offseason. Considering he's still playing at an extremely high level, though, that's an investment the Ravens should be happy to make.
