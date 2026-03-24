Trading Former All-Pro CB Isn't Right Move for Ravens This Offseason

Earlier in the offseason, the noise from the Baltimore Ravens fan base calling for cornerback Marlon Humphrey to be traded was deafening.

Humphrey's rough 2025 campaign made him an easy target to take some of the blame for the team's 8-9 season, and that narrative doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko named Humphrey as the Ravens' most valuable trade asset in the offseason.

"The Ravens have a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl in 2026, and with recent investments in the secondary, Humphrey could emerge as a valuable trade asset. His experience and playmaking ability still carry weight despite a step back in 2025. Humphrey’s coverage versatility and physicality have produced 80.0-plus PFF grades in his peak seasons. With him entering the final year of his contract and set to turn 30 this summer, Baltimore could look to move on and recoup multiple assets to strengthen its overall depth."

Should Ravens trade Marlon Humphrey away?

Last season, he allowed a career-high 64.6% completion percentage and over 900 yards receiving on the year, leaving the conversation wide open for Humphrey to be traded. Part of that, though, was him also playing through a dislocated finger injury for part of the season.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

This was a player who was an All-Pro selection in 2024, so he's not that much removed from it. The regression is not quite where fans think it is, as some experts have actually blamed more of Humphrey's struggles on the coaching and scheme from former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

There were a lot of issues in the secondary that didn't completely fall on Humphrey's shoulders. Nate Wiggins struggled as well in his role, as it was the Ravens' third cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, who was the most consistent performer among the position group.

With Jesse Minter now in the picture as the new head coach and play caller, he has a chance to get the most out of Humphrey and not dispose of him. The Ravens have too many other needs on the roster to just let Humphrey go without a clear backup plan to follow.

Baltimore's best approach at the moment is to sit tight with Humphrey and let him be one of the starters to begin the 2026 season. If things don't go the way they are supposed to, use the trade deadline to pick up a draft pick or two for him, but for now, the options aren't there to move on. Plus, he might end up surprising everyone and get back to the 2024 form fans want him to be at.

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