Ravens DB Addresses 'Beef' With Lamar Jackson
Pleasantries were relatively short-lived for Lamar Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens' 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Others were in a celebratory mood after the first win of the season, including Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey went on Instagram Live with the team on the plane before they made the trip back home and Jackson was having none of it.
“We got the dub," Jackson told Humphrey. "Keep stacking. You shouldn’t even be live right now. We gotta get right.”
That post made the rounds and Humphrey responded to it on his podcast, the Punch Line Podcast.
"I guess I have beef with the quarterback," Humphrey quipped. "Never a good situation, really."
Humphrey also noted that part of the two-time MVP's response is part of his competitive nature even off of the football field.
"I believe he's been very vocal about this throughout the years in the media," Humphrey said. "He wants to win the big one, or he ain't really gonna be too happy. I mean that's a guy that's daggum striving for excellence, and I like it. Lamar is my guy."
At 1-2, there's little reason for the Ravens to celebrate, especially given the tough road that lies ahead. Baltimore faces Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Bills are 3-0 and have won their last two games by a combined 58 points, including a 47-10 blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
After the Bills, Baltimore has a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals before facing a pair of 2-1 teams in the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Ravens still have some ground to make up to be back in the picture in the AFC North, and if they're going to make up ground on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, they'll have to be at their best these next few weeks.
Baltimore faces Buffalo on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.
