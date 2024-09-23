Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shuts Down Teammate's Live Stream
The Baltimore Ravens are finally in the win column after Sunday's 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it's no time to celebrate.
While the Ravens escaped with a victory, many of the issues that have plagued them throughout the entire season still remain. Just to name a couple, they struggled to close out yet another game as they surrendered 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and they took a whopping 13 penalties for 105 yards as discipline remains a problem. This game was far closer at the end than it every should've been, and that's absolutely a cause for concern.
The Ravens, and specifically quarterback Lamar Jackson, know there's still plenty of work to do. When cornerback Marlon Humphrey went on Instagram Live aboard the team plane, Jackson swiftly and firmly told him to keep his head down and keep working.
“We got the dub. Keep stacking. You shouldn’t even be live right now,” Jackson said to Humphrey. “We gotta get right.”
Make no mistake, though, this win still meant a lot for Jackson and the Ravens as a whole, as he explained in his postgame press conference.
"To be honest, every game is a big game for us, because we're trying to get somewhere," Jackson told reporters. "We've got to win these games to get to the playoffs, man, and win these playoff games to get to the Super Bowl. But it starts with the game that's in front of us. So, the 0-2 start, we didn't want that to happen.
"We just go into games knowing [that] we've just got to give it our all, because every time a team plays us, we might see something on film, and it might be different when we're playing them. They're going to play their heart out against us, like it's the Super Bowl, so we've just got to go out there and do what we're supposed to do."
While there's plenty to be proud of in this win, there's even more to fix now. Like Jackson said, the Ravens know they have to clean up in order to get where they want to be.
