Ravens Star CB Questionable vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is questionable to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the team's final injury report revealed.
Humphrey, 29, is playing some of his best ball in years this season as he has 33 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions, the most on the team by far. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which not only caused him to miss the second half of that game, but Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns as well. Now he hopes to get back on the field Sunday, but after being limited in practice all week, it's not yet certain if he will.
Humphrey isn't the only player questionable for Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) and running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) also have the same game status. If Mitchell can play, it would mark his first game since a devastating knee injury he suffered in December.
Baltimore also ruled out running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion). Urban suffered his concussion against Cleveland, and his injury is part of a major health concern for Baltimore's defensive line. Meanwhile, Ali simply can't seem to stay healthy as he's dealt with multiple injuries dating back to training camp.
In more positive news, star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed back-to-back practices with knee and back injuries, will play Sunday. The same goes for cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (neck) and Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee), all key pieces of the defense.
The Ravens and Broncos kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
