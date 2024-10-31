Ravens Lamar Jackson Named Player of Month
October may be the time of year where temperatures usually cool down, but Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was red-hot throughout the month.
In four games this month, Jackson has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 193 yards. He was nothing short of dominant, and has placed himself in the conversation for his second-straight MVP award and third overall.
Before that, though, the 27-year-old adds another award to his resume as he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors on Thursday. This is Jackson's fourth time winning the award, with the last time coming in December 2023.
"The back-to-back MVP conversation has only just begun, as Jackson's stellar season continued through an astounding October," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote. "Through the air, Jackson completed 86 of 128 passes (67.2%) for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception to add up to a 126.5 passer rating. He's still fleet of foot as ever, too, as evidenced by his 193 rushing yards in the month."
Jackson already won AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in October. The first time came after he threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. The second time came after he threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.
Jackson has always downplayed individual accolades in favor of team success, so after a frustrating 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, it may be hard for him to feel good about this award.
"Every loss is frustrating," Jackson said after the game. "Yes, because we've been doing so good on the offensive side of the ball [and] the defensive side of the ball. We've just been putting points on the board, keeping teams out of the end zone. We just have to play better."
With time, though, he'll likely look back on his incredible performance more favorably, especially if he's still playing in February.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!