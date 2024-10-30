Could Ravens Bring Back DE With Next Trade?
The Baltimore Ravens have already swung one deal with the Carolina Panthers in acquiring receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Could another deal with the Panthers address another pivotal need for Baltimore.
Panthers outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was one of the Ravens' best pass rushers last season, matching his career high of 9.5 sacks. He departed after the 2023 season and signed a two-year $20 million deal with Carolina. Through six games, he has only tallied one sack on a Panthers defense that has been one of the worst in football.
The Ravens' pass rush hasn't necessarily fallen off of a cliff. They rank fourth in the NFL with 24 sacks, but in a conference that boasts some of the game's elite quarterbacks who could stand in the way of Baltimore's path to the Super Bowl, no team can have too many pass rushers.
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is one sack away from setting a career-high, while Kyle Van Noy leads the team with seven sacks, though, he only has one in the last four games after a scorching stretch where he has six in three games. Outside of Van Noy and Oweh, no other player on the Ravens has more than two sacks.
Where a deal could get complicated is Baltimore finding a way to fit Clowney into the cap for the rest of the season. Even with the Panthers covering most of Johnson's remaining salary, Baltimore will only have around $3 million left in cap space to swing a trade. If the Ravens are going to pursue Clowney or any player for that matter, they'll likely have to restructure a contract to make space.
The Ravens' pass defense has been the worst in football this season and has allowed the most passing yards per game. If Baltimore can't land an established cornerback or safety, bolstering the pass rush is the next best option for it, and if that's the path it chooses, betting on Clowney returning and regaining his form from last season is far from a bad bet.
