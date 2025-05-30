Ravens CB Takes Shot at Bengals Rookie
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals do not like each other, plain and simple. This offseason, though, it seems the rivalry has been particularly petty.
Recently, the two teams have been trading jabs about their 2025 schedules, which features the Ravens hosting the Bengals in prime time for the fourth year in a row while Cincinnati continues to receive 1 p.m. ET games. As if that wasn't enough, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey decided to throw a bit of extra fuel onto the fire.
In response to the Ravens' announcing their signing of first-round pick Malaki Starks, Humphrey wrote, "contract wasn't signed but still practicing" on social media. That may not seem like anything at first, but upon looking at Cincinnati, it starts to make more sense.
The Bengals' own first-round pick, edge rusher Shemar Stewart, has yet to take part in any workouts since the draft due to a disagreement over contract language. ESPN's Ben Baby reported last week that the issue "stems from wording that could potentially affect the guaranteed money on the rookie deals, which would set a precedent for future Bengals contracts."
"I'm not asking for anything crazy," Stewart told ESPN. "I'm not even asking for nothing. I just want things to be consistent. I just want consistent language as in the past contracts. I just won't practice until I get that."
However, Humphrey later said that he was not taking a shot at Stewart himself, but rather agents in general. That could be a misdirection, but it's humorous all the same.
At the same time as the Stewart situation, the Bengals are in a high-profile contract dispute with star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17.5 sacks last season. The 31-year-old is set to make $15.8 million in base salary, $2.67 million in prorated signing bonus and $200,000 in per-game roster bonus, and has been very vocal about wanting a new deal. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that Hendrickson is "extremely dug-in" and is willing to miss games or even the season as he seeks a new deal.
The Bengals have long had a reputation of being "cheap," and sadly for the players and fans, they're earning that reputation this offseason.
For Humphrey, though, it's more ammo for his signature trash talk.
