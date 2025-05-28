Ravens Sign First-Round Pick Malaki Starks
The Baltimore Ravens moved one step closer to signing their entire rookie class on Wednesday.
According to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens have agreed to terms with first-round pick Malaki Starks, the number 27 overall pick out of Georgia in last month's draft. The four-year deal includes $16.579 million fully guaranteed and an $8.697 million signing bonus.
The Ravens have now signed 10 of their 11 draft picks, with the other nine signing around the time of rookie minicamp earlier this month. The only rookie yet to sign is edge rusher Mike Green, the number 59 pick out of Marshall who fell to the Ravens due to off-field concerns.
Starks, 21, was a three-year starter for a stingy Georgia defense. In that time, he recorded 197 total tackles, 17 passes defended and six interceptions. He not only won a national championship with the Bulldogs in 2022, but was also a consensus All-American selection in 2023 after breaking up seven passes and intercepting three.
It initially seemed like Starks would be able to ease into his new role behind starters Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington. That all changed when Washington tore his Achilles tendon earlier this month, sidelining him for most of the season, if not all of it. Now, the Ravens are counting on Starks to start opposite Hamilton and play a far larger role than previously expected.
