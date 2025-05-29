Ravens Roster Trails Only Super Bowl Champ Eagles
Though the Baltimore Ravens have yet to make a Super Bowl appearance in the Lamar Jackson era, the problem has pretty much never been the roster.
Sure, the Ravens have had some flaws over the years, such as their struggle to surround Jackson with quality wide receivers until recently. For the most part, though, their rosters have consistently been among the league's best for more than half a decade now.
Last year's roster was possibly the best of the Jackson era, as Baltimore tied for the most All-Pro selections with six (four first-team, two second-team). The scary part is, this year's roster could be even better.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked the Ravens' roster as the second most complete in the league, only behind the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Ravens have remained remarkably consistent and successful under head coach John Harbaugh, with GM Eric DeCosta carrying on the team-building prowess of the vintage years under Ozzie Newsome. Few franchises draft as well as the Ravens do, and though they seldom spend wildly in free agency, their hit rate is strong. That’s how they’ve built — and maintained — a first-class roster."
Edholm scaled quarterbacks "far heavier than any other position," which is obviously an advantage for the Ravens with their two-time MVP under center. He also said he might've "put too much emphasis on defense for some folks' liking," but that also works in the Ravens' favor after a late-season turnaround.
"The defense took a step backward last season before hitting its stride down the stretch. It wouldn’t be stunning if the D was even more consistent this season with decent luck, injury-wise, and help from rookies Malaki Starks and Mike Green. Kyle Hamilton is the star of the defense, but the talent is well distributed, even if there are some questions about who’ll earn the major pass-rush roles."
The Ravens' roster is absolutely one that can compete for a Lombardi, assuming they put it all together at the right time.
"With Jackson at the peak of his powers, Baltimore has very few major holes, and it could easily be the envy of all but a few NFL clubs. Even with recent playoff failures fresh in our memories, the Ravens are equipped enough to go all the way this season."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!