Ravens Star Trash Talks Travis Kelce's Podcast Deal
Baltimore Ravens conrerback Marlon Humphrey has never been one to shy away from trash talk, and just before the season kicks off, he's back in prime form once more.
In the latest episode of his "Punch Line" podcast, Humphrey took aim at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who he'll be seeing a lot of in Thursday's season-opener. Specifically, Humphrey went after Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce over their $100 million deal with Amazon for their "New Heights" podcast, claiming most of its popularity stems from Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift.
“I pray for this, to go against him because he has tried to take everything from me,” Humphrey said. “He tried to take it all from me. He has got to pay. He has got to pay for what he has done to the podcast space. How he has tried to eliminate us. “And, honestly, I don’t care who he’s dating. Did they get engaged?
"It’ll be pod versus pod and we’ll see what heights is higher.”
Jack Settleman, Humphrey's co-host, then asked the corner if he would trash talk Swift in the event he shuts down Travis in Thursday's game. However, Humphrey clarified that the whole exchange is all in good fun.
“He be talking a lot of trash,” Humphrey said. “But he is actually a cool dude though, it’s just football trash … What can you really say (about Taylor Swift)?”
“Because we’ve kinda been out, but I’m gonna say it anyway. If he started laughing, I’ll just laugh back. If he laughed, I’d laugh back. ‘I was just kidding, bro! … Want to come on the show and be a guest?' I probably should ask him after the game, like, ‘I have a pod too, bring Taylor.’ That would do us numbers.”
It's sure to be a spirited matchup between Humphrey and Kelce on Thursday, with some trash talk from both sides definitely in store.
