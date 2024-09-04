Ravens vs. Chiefs: AFC Championship Revenge Game
In 2023, the Baltimore Ravens cruised through the regular season en route to a 13-4 record and the top seed in the AFC. Everything seemed to be in place for their first Super Bowl appearance of the Lamar Jackson era, until they met the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championshp Game.
Despite having home-field advantage, the Ravens looked nothing like the team that dominated the reuglar season, and their dream season ended with a 17-10 loss. The offense shot itself in the foot several times, and while the defense played well after a rough start, it just wasn't enough to get the job done. Two weeks later, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 to win their second-straight championship, inadvertentley rubbing salt in Baltimore's wound.
No matter how much they want to, the Ravens cannot change the past. However, Thursday's season opener against the Chiefs, in Kansas City this time, will no doubt be an emotional game, and it's up to them to control those emotions.
"The guys that were here last year are definitely going to carry that over into the season, so it's about having that and putting that in your back pocket and just using that as motivation on top of the motivation that's already there [from] being able to do exactly what we do and knowing that this is the first game on the schedule, and [the Chiefs] are in our way of what we want for ourselves," linebacker Roquan Smith told reporters Sunday. "So, it's just about going out there and handling business as business should be handled."
Anyone who's followed football at all for the past half decade knows what to expect from Kansas City's offense at this point. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still thriving, and complementary pieces such as Rashee Rice and speedy rookie Xavier Worthy will make life difficult for opposing defenses. Former Raven Marquise Brown will not suit up against his old team, but should be a dangerous weapon later in the season.
New Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has a hell of a challenge in his first game at the helm, but he's more than ready for it.
"I think just take a deep breath and going out there and focus on executing our job," Orr told reporters Monday. "At the end of the day, I think it's about us. If we go out there and do our job [and] do our responsibility [the way] we're capable of doing it, I think everything will be fine."
Defensively, Kansas took a major step forward last season, with the unit even rivaling Baltimore's for the best in the league. There are stars at all three levels from defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback Trent McDuffie, and Steve Spagnuolo's aggressive scheme can easily overwhelm opposing offenses.
If the Ravens want to flip the script, they and their new-look offensive line will have to be ready for the heat.
"There were all types of things that went on in the game that could have worked for us and went our way [like] getting the ball out," quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Sunday. "[There were] certain things that went on. We missed certain things throughout that game. There were all types of things."
For the Ravens, this game will serve as a benchmark for them as contenders. The Chiefs are the undisputed class of the NFL, and spoiling their banner night could go a long way for the rest of the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!