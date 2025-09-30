Ravens Pro Bowl DT's Career Might Be In Jeopardy
The Baltimore Ravens 2025 season is off to an absolutely horrific start, as not only are they 1-3, but they're dealing with a ton of injuries as well.
The worst of those injuries, at least in terms of severity, concerns Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who will now miss the rest of the season with a neck injury he suffered after a Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns, the 27-year-old was off to a strong start this season with two sacks in as many games, and with how the Ravens have generated next to no pressure in two games without him, they will miss him dearly for the rest of the year.
Unfortunately, they might miss him long beyond that as well. When asked if Madubuike's injury is career-threatening, head coach John Harbaugh gave a worryingly vague response.
"That's a good question," Harbaugh told reporters. "I'm trying to explain it in the best way I can in terms of what I'm allowed to tell you. A lot of that is something that he needs to address with you guys on his time, so I really can't speak for him – I wouldn't want to. Those are questions that would be best answered by him going forward, and he may be still getting some information on that as well, but I will leave that for him to answer."
Granted, Harbaugh's vague answer is probably in large part due to him not being allowed to say much,. If it's as bad as it sounds, though, it would be a devastating blow to the Ravens' defense.
A 2020 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Madubuike broke out in a big way in 2023, leading all NFL defensive tackles with 13 sacks. His breakout performance earned him a four-year, $98 million extension in the 2024 offseason, cementing him as one of the league's best defensive linemen.
Though Madubuike's sack total dropped to just 6.5 last season, he was still an incredibly valuable piece of the Ravens' defense. He took up so much attention in the middle that his teammates on the edge, most notably Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, were able to get after quarterbacks far better than they would've otherwise. The Ravens finished the year with 54 sacks, the second-most in the NFL.
Hopefully, Madubuike is able to come back strong next year, because the Ravens' defensive line would be in a ton of trouble without him.
