Ravens Star Sizes Up Bills Offense
The Baltimore Ravens are starting the new season where they left off at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills.
The Ravens lost to the Bills in the Divisional Round in western New York eight months ago, but now the teams are meeting for a rematch. Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike praised the Bills offense going into the game.
"They have some good backs," Madubuike said in a recent press conference.
"Their backs are really shifty, [so] making them one dimensional, making the QB very uncomfortable. When [Josh Allen] is very, very uncomfortable, he starts to do things that are unorthodox of him. So, we want to put him in spots that are very tight and that are very uncomfortable so we can capitalize on those opportunities."
Madubuike will lead the Ravens defensive line in one of the biggest matchups of the game. If the Ravens can find a way to get the best of the Bills offensive line, it could severely stunt any progress Josh Allen and the team makes in the scoring department.
"They have a good O-line. I think they have all the guys that they had last year. It's going to be a good test for us," Madubuike said.
"We are watching the film that we did last year and [learning] just things that worked, things that didn't work, ways that we can scheme them up, and that's what we're doing now in practice. We're all excited about it. We're all fired up to get ready to go. It's like revving a car up. You're getting the engine going, but it is not take off time yet. So, you just have to be patient and just stay revving, stay practicing, stay sharp, and you're ready to play."
Madubuike and the Ravens defensive line might not be operating at 100 percent strength after being off for several months, but this game could have a lot riding on it down the line. Therefore, the Ravens need to be ready for anything the Bills throw at them on Sunday Night Football.
